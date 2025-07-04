OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $283.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

