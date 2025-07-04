OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $49.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $308.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.00 and its 200 day moving average is $286.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

