North Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amphenol by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amphenol by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amphenol by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,269 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

