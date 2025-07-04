Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 225 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 91,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $401,913,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Amgen stock opened at $298.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

