Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Position in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial comprises approximately 1.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 996.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:RTO opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $34.07.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

