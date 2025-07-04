Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $63.44 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $63,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $5,244,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $376.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day moving average is $165.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

