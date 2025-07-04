Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,280 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BHP Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,043,000 after acquiring an additional 846,963 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BHP Group by 1,898.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 672,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,574,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

