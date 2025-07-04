Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 30,266 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDS shares. Macquarie cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. CLSA upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

