Mukul Kumar Sells 5,366 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,366 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $67,396.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,137.60. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PubMatic Price Performance
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $622.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.54.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PubMatic had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
