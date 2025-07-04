Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $69.41 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 4.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $69,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $779.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $775.72 and a 200 day moving average of $799.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.