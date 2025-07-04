Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) SVP Sells $27,213.00 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,903 shares in the company, valued at $140,069.75. This trade represents a 16.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jolanda Howe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Jolanda Howe sold 477 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $23,411.16.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIRM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

