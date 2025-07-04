Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 29,558 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,558 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.41.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $148.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.07. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

