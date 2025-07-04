MBA Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.