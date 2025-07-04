Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $212.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.63. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.