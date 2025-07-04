MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $17.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
