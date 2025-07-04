Mackay Shields LLC Buys 56,373 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

