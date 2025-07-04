LINQ Minerals Ltd (ASX:LNQ) Insider Harrison Donner Buys 237,000 Shares of Stock

LINQ Minerals Ltd (ASX:LNQ – Get Free Report) insider Harrison Donner bought 237,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,238.00 ($27,130.26).

Harrison Donner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Harrison Donner acquired 1,230,000 shares of LINQ Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$248,460.00 ($163,460.53).

LINQ Minerals Stock Performance

