Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 8,089 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:IBM opened at $291.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $173.95 and a one year high of $296.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

