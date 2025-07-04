Kintegral Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $454.64 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

