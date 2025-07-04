Kintegral Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,173 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 0.9% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,895,776.40. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $7,609,842. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $271.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

