Kintegral Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 12,313.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Aflac by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,753,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,181,000 after buying an additional 1,232,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.0%

AFL stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

