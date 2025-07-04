Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,293 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,557,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $573,834,000 after buying an additional 1,608,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,101,000 after buying an additional 2,116,576 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

