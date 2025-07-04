Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 173,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of JCI opened at $106.55 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $149,054.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at $14,869,765.20. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

