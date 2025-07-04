Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) vs. International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Financial Review

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Dividends

Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. International Consolidated Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Japan Airlines pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Consolidated Airlines Group pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines 6.04% 11.41% 4.01% International Consolidated Airlines Group 8.98% 115.72% 14.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Japan Airlines and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Japan Airlines and International Consolidated Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 0 0 0 0.00 International Consolidated Airlines Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Airlines and International Consolidated Airlines Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $12.11 billion 0.73 $706.45 million $0.81 12.48 International Consolidated Airlines Group $34.74 billion 0.63 $2.96 billion $2.84 3.30

International Consolidated Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Airlines. International Consolidated Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Consolidated Airlines Group beats Japan Airlines on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 582 aircrafts. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.