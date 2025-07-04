iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Lifted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5,578.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 87,079 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $140.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

