iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Clune & Associates LTD.

Clune & Associates LTD. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $629.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

