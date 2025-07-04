iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mutual Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,488,275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,403,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $591.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $629.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

