Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CFO Sells 321 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,398.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,361,986.32. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilysys stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.26. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.43%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $80,730,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Agilysys by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 585,886 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,900 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $32,913,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,030,000 after acquiring an additional 374,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

