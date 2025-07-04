IndiGG (INDI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.36

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 88.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded flat against the US dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $13.36 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

