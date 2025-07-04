Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) CEO Acquires $24,762.95 in Stock

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind purchased 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $24,762.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,367.56. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Immuneering Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. Immuneering Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMRX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Immuneering from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Immuneering by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

