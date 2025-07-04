Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT) Insider Justin Mouchacca Buys 139,535 Shares

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Justin Mouchacca purchased 139,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.03 ($19,736.86).
Iltani Resources Price Performance
About Iltani Resources
Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iltani Resources
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Iltani Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iltani Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.