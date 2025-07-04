IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $23,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

