IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.64.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $296.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.