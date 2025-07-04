IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 13,749 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $117.59 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.30. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

