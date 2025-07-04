IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,486 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after buying an additional 357,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,979,000 after buying an additional 145,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $531.02 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.93.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

