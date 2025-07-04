IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) CEO Robert Thomas Dechant Sells 624 Shares

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $18,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 198,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,270. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Thomas Dechant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 4,376 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,280.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 15,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $434,400.00.

IBEX Stock Performance

IBEX stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $409.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W cut shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IBEX by 8,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IBEX by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in IBEX by 711.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

