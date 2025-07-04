Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Sells 58,678 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,425 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,678 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,024 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,552,000 after buying an additional 28,618 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 1,937.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,315 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 1,565.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,238 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Trading Down 0.2%

Rocket Lab stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Lab from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 2,546 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $76,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,365,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,974,780. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,083,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,208.53. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock worth $29,686,039. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

