Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF comprises 1.7% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SYFI opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

