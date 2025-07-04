Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Carvana by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Carvana by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Carvana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total value of $34,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,663,075.83. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total value of $19,746,817.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,591,914.41. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,379,861 shares of company stock worth $434,528,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $348.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $351.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.62 and a 200-day moving average of $247.55.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

