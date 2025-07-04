Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SelectQuote worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in SelectQuote by 19.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 377,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,818 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

SelectQuote Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $417.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $408.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

