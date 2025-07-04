HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of HF Sinclair worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -259.74%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

