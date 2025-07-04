Hartline Investment Corp Sells 188 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.31 and its 200 day moving average is $249.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.