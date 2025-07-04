Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,638,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $308.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.