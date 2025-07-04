Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 451 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

