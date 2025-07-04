Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 3,938 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

