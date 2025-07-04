GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,706,000 after purchasing an additional 686,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722,197 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,367,000 after purchasing an additional 357,894 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,032,000 after acquiring an additional 212,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,322,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,730,000 after acquiring an additional 636,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

