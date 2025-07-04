GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Holdings Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,814,000 after buying an additional 195,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,126,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $517.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $532.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.43.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.04.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

