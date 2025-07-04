First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Netflix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,295.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,204.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,034.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,182.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,669.34. This represents a 96.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

