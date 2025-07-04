First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $113.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IVV stock opened at $628.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $629.25. The firm has a market cap of $622.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

