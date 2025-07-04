Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $53.18 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

